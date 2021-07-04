Home SPORTS Derek Dietrich opts of Yankees’ minor league deal: reports
Derek Dietrich opts of Yankees’ minor league deal: reports

According to multiple reports, veteran INF/OF Derek Dietrich has opted out of his minor league contract with the Yankees.

Dietrich, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in February and was a non-roster invitee to spring training, with the potential for him to be a left-handed utility player coming off the bench.

After being released and then re-signed by the Yankees in late March, Dietrich played 36 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .215/.413/.393 with five homers and 22 RBI.

Dietrich has played eight seasons at the big league level, the first six in Miami and then one-year stints with the Reds and Rangers before signing with the Yankees this past offseason. The left-handed hitter has 84 career home runs with 255 RBI.

