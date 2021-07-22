Home NEWS Deputy Governors in Kaduna are not spare tyres – El-Rufai
Deputy Governors in Kaduna are not spare tyres – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that “our Deputy Governors in Kaduna State are not spare tyres”.

El-Rufai stated this while talking at a valedictory session of the Kaduna State Executive Council held in honour of the late Architect Barnabas Bala Bantex, who once held the position in the state.

The Governor said: “Bantex acted as State Governor, leading with integrity and chairing our State Executive Council so many times when I was out of the country.”

El-Rufai further said that such was the esteem in which Bantex was held that he was the only Deputy Governor to be part of the President’s entourage to the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.

He added that “the greatest tribute to Bantex for us as a government is how his election as Deputy Governor of this state has made the office the most powerful of any state in the country.

“Bantex also chaired our KADIPA, SEMA, JAAC, Power Reform Committee, Ease of Doing Business Committee and the State Tenders Board at various times.”

