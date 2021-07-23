depay-makes-stunning-statement-about-messi-after-being-unveiled-by-barcelona

Dutchman Memphis Depay has been unveiled by Barcelona and he is looking forward to play with Lionel Messi

Depay praised the Argentina international for his efforts towards helping his country to win the Copa America title

Barcelona chiefs are still discussing with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for him to sign a new deal

Memphis Depay has stated emphatically that he wants to play with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at Barcelona thereby calling the forward the best player in the world.

The Dutchman made this assertions after being presented to Barcelona fans joining the Catalans on free transfer and he is looking forward to playing for the Spanish giants.

Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona has expired and the Catalan chiefs are still on the matter for the Argentine star to sign a new contract this month.

The six-time Ballon winner is currently on break and spending some time with his family having just won the Copa America with Argentina beating Brazil in the final.

According to the report on GOAL, Depay explained that Lionel Messi is a phenomenon and someone he looks forward to to have superb working relationship with.

Memphis Depay’s reaction

“He’s a legend, best player in the world, you saw what he did in the Copa America,” the Netherlands international has told the club’s media channels.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing with him, his quality is undoubted. I have to just make my runs and I know the ball will come.

“Because he has too much quality, he can do everything with the ball. I think everybody in the world would like to play with someone like that.

“Yesterday I had a tour of the museum and saw all of the Ballon d’Or awards, he probably has another one coming too. It’s going to be a dream for me.”

Earlier, . had reported how former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explained the major rationale he feels made Dutch striker Memphis Depay to fail at Old Trafford before he moved to Lyon.

In 2015 when Memphis Depay was signed by Manchester United, the thought of all the Red Devils’ fans was that he would shine and make superb contributions at the club which never happened.

Playing 53 games, Depay was able to score seven goals for Manchester United before leaving the Premier League giants after 18 months.

