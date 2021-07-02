



Deoxys (Defense)







Defense Forme Deoxys is a five-star raid boss in Pokémon GO with 36170 CP. Best Defense Deoxys counters in Pokémon GO are strong Ghost and Dark-types such as Mega Gengar, Darkrai, Yveltal, Tyranitar, etc.

Defense Forme Deoxys can be caught with the following CP Values:

1228 CP to 1299 CP with no weather boost (Level 20)

1535 CP to 1624 CP with Windy weather (Level 25)

Minimum players – the minimum number of players to defeat a Defense Deoxys is around 6 Trainers. 4 Trainers is the minimum number of players we’d attempt it at, and anything above 6 should be pretty safe.

This guide lists the best counters, forme stats, and which moves Defense Forme Deoxys can have in Pokémon GO. For more information about Defense Deoxys’ role in the Pokémon GO metagame, read our A PvP Analysis on Defense Form Deoxys article.

Defense Forme Deoxys Counters

The following Pokémon are the recommended counters against a Defense Forme Deoxys (DD). Be aware that DD is weak to Ghost, Dark and Bug moves. Always bring recommended counters to a DD raid.

Notes from other players:

This raid is incredibly, incredibly difficult. Because of how T5 raid boss stats are calculated (keeps the mon’s defense, has a set HP), Deo-D is arguably the single most difficult raid boss in the entire game. Please prepare a team in advance. Please don’t use recommended counters. Please don’t let anyone you’re raiding with use recommended counters. If you’re not raiding with a group of 6 people, you’re actually risking your ability to clear.

Defense Deoxys moves are rather lackluster, and will not do serious immediate damage to your Pokémon. Mainly, be on the lookout for Psycho Boost, as that will destroy any Gengar you have on the scene. This is a battle against time, not against DDeoxys itself, because the bulk of this forme is what makes it difficult.

Available moves

Fast Moves Charge Moves Counter Fighting

Zen Headbutt Psychic Psycho Boost Psychic

Rock Slide Rock

Thunderbolt Electric

Weather Effects