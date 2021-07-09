denrele-claims-popular-crossdresser-left-a-building-after-hearing-of-his-presence,-vows-to-use-karate-skills

Popular Nigerian TV personality, Denrele Edun, has continued to press necks with lovely photos of himself despite being 40 years old

The media guy said he started his career in 1993 and doesn’t even get enough credit for his work portfolio

Denrele added that nobody should rubbish his craftsmanship, then proceeded to claim that a popular crossdresser left a building after hearing of his presence

Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has continued to leave fans in disbelief that he is 40 years old as he recently shared more youthful photos of himself on his Instagram page.

Not stopping there, the TV guy proceeded to explain how much he had done in the industry and how he still doesn’t get enough credit for it.

Denrele Edun gushes over his achievements in the media industry as he shares lovely photos.

Denrele lists some of his achievements

He wrote:

“Started out in 1993 and i sincerely DON’T GET ENOUGH CREDIT for my Portfolio of Work.

“Singlehandedly made a long list of A-list Stars, changed the Narrative, sparked off conversations around the World (Heck, I was recently a “Case Study” for a Course at the Warwick Business School in LONDON) and many more I don’t even bother to mention.

“Sha don’t come and rubbish my Craftsmanship….Feel free to diss my Personnae (I’m a sweet soul!).”

Keep my name out of your mouth

Denrele who has been known to have issues with some crossdressers in the Nigerian entertainment scene went ahead to claim that a very popular one left a building after hearing that he was around.

Obviously not backing down, the media guy told his detractors to start to be afraid because he is now putting his karate to good use.

In his words:

“Oh, and a popular Cross Dresser scuttled out of a building the moment they heard I was around. Start to Fear! Cos I’m putting my Karate to good use now! Keep my name outta your Mouth!”

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Fans however took to Denrele’s comment section to focus on his good looks and not his threats. A number of them noted that he looked so young for a 40-year-old.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Theunidenticalduo:

“Aye derele I am comming for your ageless routine.”

Thriftbynikky:

“Black don’t Crack.”

Moyolawalofficial:

“This is the whole truth.”

Chinonsoarubayi:

“You look amazing.”

Officialtaiwoadeyemi:

“I don’t like you!!! How can a 40 year old man be this fine ????”

Lovely.

Denrele marks 40th birthday in style

Denrele has undoubtedly made his mark on the Nigerian fashion scene and it is not hard to see why.

The media personality known for his bold and daring sense of style continues to push the boundaries by going against what is considered conventional as regards gender norms in fashion and style.

On June 13, the Nigerian star clocked the big forty and he celebrated his new age in classic Denrele style.

