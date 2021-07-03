dennis-young:-why-is-baseball’s-richest-owner-squeezing-his-minor-leaguers-for-pocket-change?

NEW YORK — As Steve Cohen took over the Mets, he repeatedly emphasized his desire to rebuild the Mets’ depleted farm system. When he called the Dodgers a model franchise, he didn’t cite their blockbuster spending; he said he admired their “really strong farm system.”

But when it comes to investing in minor leaguers, the Mets aren’t the Dodgers of the East Coast. They aren’t even the Phillies of the NL East.

They remain, it turns out, the same old Mets when it comes to the farms.

The Phillies fully cover the team hotel for players in High-A Jersey Shore while providing a housing stipend at other levels of the system and an out-of-season salary for players at extended spring training before the Florida Complex League starts. The Mets do none of that, as the organization Advocates for Minor Leaguers pointed out last weekend.

Not properly paying or housing employees is a moral monstrosity, obviously; Cohen is worth $14 billion and his cheapskate team is deducting $10 a day from minor leaguers’ tiny paychecks to help defray hotel costs. But it’s also a competitive failure that undermines any gesture Cohen makes toward building a top farm system.

The Phillies confirmed the information about their players’ housing, while the New York Daily News was able to independently confirm the Mets’ side of the equation. A Mets source said that while players in High-A Brooklyn are charged $300 a month for the team hotel, the two-person rooms cost $100 per night.

Harry Marino, a minor leaguer-turned-lawyer who runs Advocates for Minor Leaguers, estimated that the hotel deduction was a sixth of players’ post-tax salary, and that Cohen’s Mets could simply make the hotel free for a cost of about an additional $50,000 annually. A major league club spends more than that on laundry in a season, and if it were paid as a salary, the Mets would allot about that much toward Bobby Bonilla’s annual $1.19 million in every two-week pay period.

Speaking of laundry, the Mets do cover that cost for players at extended spring training, for what that’s worth. The Mets also pay players at all levels at least $100 a month more than the new baseball-wide minimums, the team source said. But those minimums are positively puny: $500 a week at Class A, $600 at Double-A, $700 at Triple-A, and only during the season. Even the longest season at the highest minimum has a player making less than $20,000 a year, with many players earning below the federal poverty line of about $12,000.

“The season is so unpredictable. We leave spring training and have just a couple days to find a short term lease in an unfamiliar city. We have no idea where we will be in a few months; we don’t even know for certain where we will be tomorrow night,” a player in the Mets’ organization told the Daily News. “We could get stuck paying rent at a place where we aren’t even living, if we get moved to a different team and our space doesn’t get filled by someone else. For guys who make as little as we do, that could mean an entire paycheck gone.”

The lowest-paid players are those in extended spring training, who work out at the team’s spring training complex from spring training until what is now known as the Complex League begins in June. The Minor League Uniform Player Contract requires to players to “perform professional services” year-round, even though many players in extended spring are only paid during the competitive season, which runs from mid-June to late August.

Twelve teams pay salaries to extended spring players before the competitive season starts, according to Advocates for Minor Leaguers. The Yankees and Phillies confirmed to the Daily News that they do; the Mets do not. The Mets do cover housing for extended spring/complex league players, at least.

In recent years, sports science has heavily emphasized the importance of sleep and stress reduction for performance, something many baseball franchises are tossing aside.

“Baseball is a tough enough game as it is,” the player in the Mets organization said. “The peace of mind to know that we have a safe and relatively comfortable place to lay our head at night would be invaluable.”

“The Mets only charge the Brooklyn players $10 per day to stay in the team hotel, demonstrating an understanding that no player can afford the actual cost of the room on his paltry salary,” Marino told The News. “So why not make the room free? To send a message: We own you; we control your career; we set the terms of the arrangement; you take what you are given. It is abusive and improper.”

As the draft shrinks down to the point where MLB can drown it in the bathtub — down from the usual 40 rounds to five rounds last year and 20 this year — teams need to fill out their minor league rosters with free agents. Franchises like the Astros are completely covering housing for all of their minor leaguers, while franchises like the Phillies and Yankees are providing more robust assistance than the Mets. With uniformly low salaries, that’s a consideration for a player choosing between organizations. The Mets’ farm system was absolutely gutted after years of trading away prospects; again, Cohen supposedly cares about rebuilding it.

Public pressure on this front has worked recently. After Advocates for Minor Leaguers’ tweet about players at extended spring training, the Giants said that they would provide back pay for the players who had been at 2021 extended spring and pay a salary for extended spring going forward. But the Mets, for now, have been steadfast.

“The Mets have the richest owner in all of baseball. … That they send players to the most expensive city in the country, pay them less than $10,000 a year after taxes, and then charge them a nominal fee to stay in the team hotel, is insulting. It doesn’t matter if this is how it’s always been done. New ownership promised better, and this is not better,” Marino said. “Mets fans and players deserve more.”