dennis-green’s-famous-tirade-is-funniest-moment-of-larry-fitzgerald’s-career

Legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has seen a lot in the NFL. There have been many highs, many lows and likely a lot of laughs.

However, what he considers the funniest moment of his career is one that many Arizona Cardinals fans and NFL fans in general will agree with.

He was asked about it in an AMA for Bleacher Report.

2007, we lost to the Bears. That’s when Coach Green said ‘They are who we thought they were.’ It was a bad loss, but the sound bite will live with me forever.

It was actually in 2006 after a Monday night game in which they blew a lead against the Chicago Bears, who would go on to the Super Bowl that year.

Everyone remembers Green’s tirade about letting the Bears off the hook and crowning them.

It was an awful loss. It basically ruined the Cardinals’ season that year and Green was fired after the season was over.

But even Fitz gets a laugh thinking about it. I know I do still.

