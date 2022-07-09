Home NEWS Dennis desperate to join another club – Watford chief, Giaretta
Dennis desperate to join another club – Watford chief, Giaretta

Watford sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, has disclosed that Emmanuel Dennis is keen to leave the club.

Dennis joined the Hornets from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge last summer for £3 million.

The striker scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 league appearances for the London club.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

He was left out of Watford’s pre-season training tour of Austria.

“They (Dennis and Ismaila Sarr) would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems.

“They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can,” he said.

