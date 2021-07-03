denmark-edges-out-the-czech-republic-to-reach-euro-2020-semifinals





Seemingly down and out after losing its first two games at Euro 2020, Denmark won a third successive match to reach the tournament’s semifinals after getting the better of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Thomas Delaney’s header and Kasper Dolberg’s volley in the first half put Denmark in control of Saturday’s quarterfinal.

The Czechs were a different side after the interval and Patrik Schick’s clever finish – his fifth goal of Euro 2020 – ensured Denmark had to work for its 2-1 victory.

Ozan Kose/Pool/bioreports/Getty Images Thomas Delaney scored Denmark’s first goal with a header from a corner.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Kasper Dolberg finished off a flowing move to score the Danes’ second goal.

After Christian Eriksen’s shocking collapse and his teammates’ emotional response, Denmark has provided the feelgood story of Euro 2020 by qualifying for the knockout stages.

It looked unlikely after defeats to Finland and Belgium in its first two group stage games, but the 4-1 hammering of Russia and Finland’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium secured its place in the last-16.

The Danes then secured a hugely impressive 4-0 win against Wales to announce its arrival in the latter stages of Euro 2020.

Valetin Ogirenko/Pool/Getty Images Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal at Euro 2020 to revive the Czechs’ hopes.

Denmark’s players spoke of the emotional toll returning to finish the game of Eriksen’s collapse the same afternoon had on them, with several members of the squad criticizing European football governing body UEFA for not allowing them to play the match the following day.

Given this group’s remarkable mental fortitude, Denmark fans may have perhaps already allowed themselves to start dreaming of a repeat of Euro ‘92, when the national team secured its only major international trophy to date.

Denmark will now play the the winner of the quarterfinal between England and Ukraine in Wednesday’s semifinal at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Italy and Spain meet in the other semifinal on Tuesday, which will also be played at Wembley.