Denmark edges out the Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals – CNN International

(CNN) Seemingly down and out after losing its first two games at Euro 2020, Denmark won a third successive match to reach the tournament’s semifinals after getting the better of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Thomas Delaney’s header and Kasper Dolberg’s volley in the first half put Denmark in control of Saturday’s quarterfinal.

The Czechs were a different side after the interval and Patrik Schick’s clever finish — his fifth goal of Euro 2020 — ensured Denmark had to work for its 2-1 victory.

After Christian Eriksen’s shocking collapse and his teammates’ emotional response, Denmark has provided the feelgood story of Euro 2020 by qualifying for the knockout stages.

It looked unlikely after defeats to Finland and Belgium in its first two group stage games, but the 4-1 hammering of Russia and Finland’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium secured its place in the last-16.