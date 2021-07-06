Demon Slayer season 2 trailer reveals Entertainment District Arc – Polygon

Hot on the heels of the extremely successful theatrical run of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Ufotable has revealed the show’s new season, with a brief trailer posted Monday on Twitter. The next day, Ufotable announced that it’s planning to host a livestream on July 13 that will include new information the season which will follow the Entertainment District Arc.

The trailer is light on actual details, beyond revealing to fans that it will cover the Entertainment District Arc. While the trailer mostly consists of very brief flashes of familiar characters, it does reveal the design for Tengen Uzui, an important character in the Entertainment District Arc.

Demon Slayer’s first anime season ended in September 2019, and Ufotable moved straight into production on the movie. However, now it seems the studio is finally ready for the anime’s second season. The trailer doesn’t include any concrete release date, other than the fact that it’s coming in 2021. But it’s possible that Ufotable could announce more specific timing during its livestream.

The upcoming livestream will begin at 6 a.m. ET on July 13, which is 7 p.m. Japan Standard Time. It will air on ABEMA, as well as on the Aniplex YouTube channel.