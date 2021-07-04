Home WORLD NEWS Demolition of remaining structure of Champlain Towers South to possibly begin Monday – WPLG Local 10
WORLD NEWS

Demolition of remaining structure of Champlain Towers South to possibly begin Monday – WPLG Local 10

by admin
written by admin
demolition-of-remaining-structure-of-champlain-towers-south-to-possibly-begin-monday-–-wplg-local-10
  1. Demolition of remaining structure of Champlain Towers South to possibly begin Monday  WPLG Local 10
  2. LIVE: SURFSIDE CONDO DEMOLITION: Tropical storm prompts demotion crews to bring down remainder  KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco
  3. Surfside mayor on building collapse: ‘It’s been a tale of two cities’  Fox News
  4. Demolishing Champlain Towers South? Expert Says It’s Going To Be Complicated  CBS Miami
  5. Survivors recount how they escaped the crumbling Champlain Towers  New York Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens and slows, but a...

Chinese astronauts make first space walk outside new...

Miami condo residents nervous after Champlain Towers South...

Trump on company’s indictment: ‘Reminiscent of a communist...

In photos: Protesters demand Brazil president’s removal –...

Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood...

11 arrested after standoff between Massachusetts state troopers...

Cyprus: 4 found dead in ‘most destructive’ forest...

Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid...

Four killed in Cyprus as ‘most destructive’ forest...

Leave a Reply