- Demolition of remaining structure of Champlain Towers South to possibly begin Monday WPLG Local 10
- LIVE: SURFSIDE CONDO DEMOLITION: Tropical storm prompts demotion crews to bring down remainder KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco
- Surfside mayor on building collapse: ‘It’s been a tale of two cities’ Fox News
- Demolishing Champlain Towers South? Expert Says It’s Going To Be Complicated CBS Miami
- Survivors recount how they escaped the crumbling Champlain Towers New York Post
- View Full Coverage on Google News