democrats-wrestle-over-cost,-breadth-of-antipoverty-plan

WASHINGTON—Democrats have no shortage of ideas about what they hope to include in their next big legislative package—subsidized child care, universal preschool, free community college and clean-energy incentives, to name a few.

But the fate of the sweeping antipoverty and education plan hinges on whether Democratic lawmakers can agree on what should make the cut for a bill, which they will need to pass without GOP support.

Already, centrists and progressives have aired disagreements both on the broad outline, including its contents and multitrillion-dollar cost, down to the granular details of policy provisions, previewing the potential quagmire Democratic leaders are now entering in the closely divided House and Senate.

“Any time the margins are as narrow as they are here, it’s a challenge,” said

Rep. David Price

(D., N.C.), a member of the House Budget Committee. But he said he was optimistic that Democrats would reach a consensus. “It’s the only game in town and we know very well that we rise and fall together.”

Mr. Biden last week reached an agreement with a bipartisan group of senators on a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure framework, a major part of his legislative agenda. But liberal Democrats made clear that they will not support that proposal unless it moves through Congress in tandem with a separate package of child care, education, housing and climate provisions, among others, that they plan to pass through a process tied to the budget known as reconciliation. That would enable Democrats to pass legislation through the evenly-divided Senate with just a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes most bills need.

House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi

(D., Calif.) reiterated Wednesday that she would not bring a bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor until the Senate has passed the reconciliation bill.

The infrastructure proposal is “something that we would take up once we see what the budget parameters are of the budget bill the Senate will pass,” she said.

Democrats can lose no more than four Democratic votes in the House and none in the Senate on legislation opposed by all Republicans. That grants individual lawmakers powerful leverage to issue demands on the issues they most care about and forces congressional leaders and the White House to constantly assuage concerns from all of the party’s factions.

The first step toward passing a bill through reconciliation is adopting a budget resolution, which sets the overall spending level for the legislation and sets parameters whose details will be fleshed out by committees. Lawmakers are aiming to craft and pass that resolution in the coming weeks before moving on to hashing out the overall package in September.

Central to the Democratic balancing act on the reconciliation package will be deciding whether its cost needs to be covered with new revenue and cost saving measures.

Some moderate Democrats have said the legislation should not add to the federal deficit, while at the same time cautioning against major tax hikes, aimed at offsetting its cost. Even modest changes in the price tag will force Democrats to make difficult decisions about which policy goals—such as education funding, nutrition programs or workforce training—should be reduced or dropped from the bill.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), for example, has said both that the legislation should be fully paid for and called for tax increases more modest than what the White House has proposed. He has estimated that he could support a package of around $2 trillion.

“You do have to find the sweet spot between the size of the package and the imposition of the payfors,” said Rep. Ed Case (D., Hawaii). “Because if you come out with a package that is off-the-charts expensive and you pay for it with off-the-chart tax increases, then you’re going to end up with a very counterproductive effect.”

The White House, which originally proposed fully paying for Mr. Biden’s infrastructure and antipoverty proposals, hasn’t demanded recently that any new spending in the budget package be entirely offset by new revenues. White House press secretary

Jen Psaki

said Mr. Biden continues to back raising taxes on corporations and wealthier Americans, adding that the president will push to include rebates for electric vehicles and clean-energy tax credits in the antipoverty package.

“We know that there’s going to be views from a range of members—some who are writing the legislation, some who may not feel comfortable with the size or components of packages,” she said. “We’re not going to take things off the table or on the table at this point in time.”

Progressive Democrats are pushing for expansive spending on a range of policies. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has floated spending as much as $6 trillion in new spending, with half of it paid for by tax increases.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

(D., Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that the cost of the new spending doesn’t need to be completely covered, with raising taxes as a policy goal of its own.

“It’s never been about paying for it, it’s about making the tax system fair,” she said.

Some centrist House Democrats have said the package being discussed is too large for them to support.

“We spent $5 trillion bucks last year—cannot continue to do that,” said

Rep. Kurt Schrader

(D., Ore.), referring to a series of emergency Covid-19 aid bills. “The infrastructure package is paid for, but beyond that, it’s going to be very difficult to get me on board.”

Others have said a too-narrow package would omit priorities addressing climate change and investing in affordable housing for low-income or disadvantaged populations.

“It’s less about the number and more about what we’re going to be doing,” said

Rep. Jamaal Bowman

(D., N.Y.). “I wonder how much Sen. Manchin looks at the historical context and looks at how historically we’ve invested in building the white community and the white suburbs and white wealth and how we have just kept the black and brown communities out of it.”

Other disagreements have flared. Mr. Sanders said he hopes to include policy changes allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices as part of the Senate bill. But

Rep. Scott Peters

(D., Calif.), who represents a San Diego district home to many life-science and pharmaceutical companies, said it would be difficult for him to vote for a bill that included a provision that allows Medicare to pay lower drug prices by indexing prices of some drugs to their lower costs in other countries.

And Rep. Cindy Axne (D., Iowa) has said she would find it hard to vote for a package without funding for biofuels, a category that includes ethanol, and that she is hounding Mrs. Pelosi to include it.

“I will follow her around and make sure that hopefully this gets in there,” she said.

