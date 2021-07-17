democratic-rep.-beatty-arrested-while-calling-for-senate-action-on-voting-rights

Best Life

Never Do This Right After Brushing Your Teeth, Dentist Says

After you brush your teeth, you might feel like you’re on a roll with good oral hygiene and decide to tackle other aspects of your dental health. But hey, not so fast. Dentists caution that there’s one common habit that could actually do more harm than good when you do it right after brushing. Read on to make sure you’re not actually hurting your teeth with your daily routine.RELATED: Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn. Never use mouthwash right after brushing your teeth.