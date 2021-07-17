democratic-rep.-beatty-arrested-while-calling-for-senate-action-on-voting-rights

-
Axios
Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty arrested at march for voting rights in D.C.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested Thursday along with eight people in a voting rights demonstration in D.C. Driving the news: Dozens of Black woman leaders marched to the Senate to demand passage of the federal For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, amid a slew of state-level legislation restricting voting access. Civil rights groups say the laws will disproportionately impact voters of color, especially Black Americans. Get m
Associated Press
Belarus expands crackdown on independent media
Authorities in Belarus raided the homes and offices of independent media outlets and civil society activists Friday, widening a crackdown on opposition in the ex-Soviet nation. The Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center said authorities searched the apartments and offices of at least 31 journalists and activists in the capital of Minsk and seven other cities. “The authorities are using an entire arsenal of repressions against journalists — intimidation, beatings, searches and arrests,” Andrei Bastunets, the head of the journalists’ association, said..
Yahoo Finance
Fall in energy demand was ‘far bigger’ than predictions: BP
The fall in energy demand, and carbon emissions as a result, were “far bigger” than what BP and the rest of the oil industry predicted, according Giulia Chierchia, BP executive vice president of strategy and sustainability.
Best Life
Never Do This Right After Brushing Your Teeth, Dentist Says
After you brush your teeth, you might feel like you’re on a roll with good oral hygiene and decide to tackle other aspects of your dental health. But hey, not so fast. Dentists caution that there’s one common habit that could actually do more harm than good when you do it right after brushing. Read on to make sure you’re not actually hurting your teeth with your daily routine.RELATED: Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn. Never use mouthwash right after brushing your teeth.
Reuters
Computers seized in UK investigation over images of kissing minister
Britain’s data watchdog has seized computers as part of an investigation into how images showing former British health minister Matt Hancock kissing an adviser inside his ministerial office came to be published, it said on Thursday. Hancock resigned from his position in June after security camera images of the kiss, which broke COVID regulations at the time, were published in The Sun newspaper. On Thursday, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said personal computer equipment and electronic devices were seized as part of an investigation into how the CCTV images found their way into the public domain.
Associated Press Videos
The Daily Beast
Reported Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’
Reuters/Mikhail KlimentyevFor years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, The Guardian claims to have its hands on an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin that shows them boasting about “kompromat.”The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly claims that President Vladimir Putin personally approved a nefarious plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chief
