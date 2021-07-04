Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus’ Theme Park Date Feeds Dating Rumors – Bustle

Who doesn’t love a theme park date? Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently fueled relationship rumors while at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, where the two stars were attending a party for Space Jam: A New Legacy. Lovato, who was also accompanied by a group of friends, was photographed holding hands with Cyrus at the June 30 event. The outing came less than a week after the two singers performed a duet of their collaboration “Easy” from Lovato’s most recent album, Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over, at YouTube Pride 2021 on June 25.

Lovato posted a photo with Cyrus on Instagram after their performance, writing, “Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration.” The “Dancing With the Devil” singer added, “I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together.” Cyrus commented on the post, replying, “Thank you for having me” and “you were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.”

Cyrus also shared a clip from the performance on Instagram last week, writing, “Proud and honored to have performed ‘Easy’ for @youtube’s #pride2021 event alongside @ddlovato and the @transchorusla.” She added a message for Lovato, writing, “Demi, thank you for having me. I’m so proud of you and who you are.”

Cyrus and Lovato were first linked in March when the two were reportedly hanging out after recording “Easy.” Cyrus, the younger sister of fellow musician Miley Cyrus, previously dated the rapper Lil Xan, but the two split in 2018. She was also rumored to be dating Tana Mongeau after the YouTuber called her “girlfriend” in a video. Mongeau later denied any romantic connection in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “There is no tea. … I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess.”

Lovato, who opened up to fans about being nonbinary on their podcast 4D With Demi Lovato in May, has been on a self-acceptance journey in recent months. In the documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the two-time Grammy nominee discussed how ending their engagement to Max Ehrich helped them realize they were “too gay to marry a man right now.” Lovato, who identifies as pansexual, also said in a March Entertainment Weekly interview, “I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”

Last week, Lovato opened up about coming out as nonbinary during the YouTube Pride event, too. “I actually had come out to loved ones and friends last year, but this year I made it public,” they said. “I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world.” The “Confident” singer described being nonetheless excited to further embrace their identity and “grateful for the progress that my family members have made in using my pronouns, team members, friends.”