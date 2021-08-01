Axios

U.S. women’s Olympic soccer faces Canada in the semifinals

The U.S. women's national soccer team boasts back-to-back World Cup champion status, has ranked first or second in the world every year since 2003 and until Wednesday's Olympic opener against Sweden, had not lost a game in 44 matches. The big picture: But after a disappointing performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the women failed to reach the gold medal game for the first time in history, the team is looking for redemption on the Olympic stage in Tokyo.