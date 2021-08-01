-
Reuters
Olympics-Tennis-Swiss Bencic clinches gold as Djokovic exits without medal
TOKYO (Reuters) -Belinda Bencic became the first Swiss woman to win a tennis gold medal at the Olympics with a victory in the singles final on Saturday, while Novak Djokovic went home empty-handed for the third successive Games. Djokovic withdrew from his mixed doubles contest with a shoulder injury shortly after being beaten 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 by Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the singles bronze-medal match. World number 12 Bencic outlasted Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5 2-6 6-3 in a nervy final to become the first Swiss to win an Olympic singles title since Marc Rosset won the men’s event in 1992.
The Associated Press
Bucks GM: No knee procedure necessary for Antetokounmpo
MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run. ”He’s fine,” Horst said Friday. Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed awkwardly after attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.
Axios
U.S. women’s Olympic soccer faces Canada in the semifinals
The U.S. women’s national soccer team boasts back-to-back World Cup champion status, has ranked first or second in the world every year since 2003 and until Wednesday’s Olympic opener against Sweden, had not lost a game in 44 matches. The big picture: But after a disappointing performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the women failed to reach the gold medal game for the first time in history, the team is looking for redemption on the Olympic stage in Tokyo. Stay on top of the latest market tr
NextShark
HK swimmer Siobhan Haughey makes history, wins two silver Olympic medals in one week
Swimmer Siobhan Bernadette Haughey won two silver medals at the Tokyo Games this week, making her Hong Kong’s first-ever Olympic double medal winner. Historic silvers: The 23-year-old swimmer first earned a silver medal in the 200m freestyle on Wednesday before winning another silver medal in the 100m freestyle on Friday, reported the Associated Press. Australia’s Emma McKeon set an Olympic record of 51.96 to win the gold in the 100m race, while Haughey clocked hers at 52.27 seconds.
