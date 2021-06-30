Delta Variant’s Spread Outpaces Australia’s Covid-19 Contact Tracers – The Wall Street Journal

SYDNEY—The exchange, captured by CCTV camera, lasted only seconds.

A limousine driver, unknowingly infected with the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and another man passed close to one another at an indoor mall near Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Both stood near each other for a short time, and one of them appeared to move through the airspace the other had occupied. The brief interaction was enough for the second man to contract the coronavirus.

For Australian health officials, who described the CCTV footage and the method of transmission, it was a warning sign that the tactics that helped to crush all previous outbreaks may not work this time.

Within days, authorities locked down the entire metro area of Sydney for the first time in a year, as the virus spread faster than they could trace and isolate people at risk of infection. A birthday party in one home resulted in 27 people at the event getting infected. A seafood supplier became a hot spot, with people who received its deliveries urged to get tested. Government staff were told to isolate after the local agriculture minister dined in a pizzeria attended by a person with the virus.

“We know that even the best contact tracers in the world can’t stay a step ahead unless we put this in,” said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, when announcing the lockdown on Saturday.