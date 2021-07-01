delta-variant-not-driving-hospitalization-surge-in-england,-data-shows

The Delta variant, which is now responsible for most coronavirus infections in England, is not driving a surge of new hospitalizations there, according to data released by Public Health England on Thursday.

Although the number of coronavirus cases has ticked slowly upward in recent weeks, hospitalization rates remain exceedingly low. Of every 100,000 new cases in England, just 1.9 are admitted to the hospital.

That rate, which is based on data collected between June 21 and June 27, is the same as it was the previous week and remains considerably lower than it was during England’s surge last winter. In January, the hospitalization rate peaked at 37.2 hospital admissions for every 100,000 cases.

The data suggest that countries with high vaccination rates are unlikely to see major surges in hospitalizations from Delta. Nearly 75 percent of adults in England — including 95 percent of those who are 80 or older — have had at least one shot, according to the agency’s numbers.