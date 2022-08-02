Delta not IPOB territory, gunmen should keep off – PDP candidate

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Frank Esenwah, has warned unknown gunmen to steer clear of the state.

Esenwah, who is the PDP candidate for Oshimili North Constituency in the 2023 elections, said the state is not a territory of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, hence unknown gunmen should stay away.

He spoke against the backdrop of criminal attacks in some communities of the state.

Esenwah said: “We were informed that some criminal gang tried to terrorize this community but we thank God that the police were able to live up to their billing and one of them was killed while two escaped with bullet wounds.

“Going forward as leaders from this community, we will see what we can do to support the law enforcement agencies to ensure that this kind of attack doesn’t happen again.

“We need to sound a note of warning to them that this is not an IPOB territory and they should keep off this community and the entire state.”