delta-group-resolves-to-work-for-atiku’s-victory-in-2023

Delta Unity Group, a group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family, yesterday, said it would work assiduously with other stakeholders across Delta State, the Niger Delta and South-South Zone to ensure the victory of the party in 2023 presidential election.

The group, in a communiqué signed by its Protem Chairman and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Peter Onwusanya, at the end of an enlarged meeting held at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Council of Delta State, urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, to “Rescue Nigeria.”

The communique also appealed to leaders of Delta PDP at all levels to show greater commitment to the unity of the party and put its interest as paramount in all their interactions and activities, even as it advised the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, to always play the role of impartial arbiter in the handling of all emerging disputes.

“Without prejudice to the pending appeal over the candidacy of Delta PDP for the 2023 governorship election, the Delta Unity Group stands firmly with Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawful and authentic candidate of the party in line with the unambiguous declarative judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and commits to ensuring total victory for the PDP in 2023 governorship election.

“All Deltans to embrace the modernisation agenda of Olorogun David Edevbie as the only sure manifesto for the sustainable socio-economic development and growth of the state and prosperity of all Deltans,” the communiqué stated.

While tasking the national leadership of the party to show characteristic example in abiding by the rule of law, group urged the leadership of the PDP to promptly forward the nomination of Olorogun David Edevbie to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with the subsisting court order unless and until there is a contrary order.

The group, therefore, urged all party members to restrain themselves from making negative and provocative statements about the party’s candidates at all levels to ensure unity, peace and sanctity within the Delta PDP family.

