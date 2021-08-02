Delta gov, Reps, NIM, others mourn Nollywood actress, Oniga – Daily Sun

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Condolence messages have continued to pour in following the demise of Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64.

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, where the actress hailed from, described her passage as a huge loss to Urhobo nation, Delta and Nigeria.

“She was true, a household name and pride of our state. She will be greatly missed by movie lovers and Deltans,” the governor said.

Also, minority caucus of the House of Representatives described the death of Oniga as a national tragedy and noted that she has left a big gap in the entertainment industry, which will be difficult to fill.

“Rachel Oniga was an amazing actress and producer. She brought in professionalism and played key roles in growing and repositioning our movie industry not only to positively project our nation but also impart and reinforce our rich values as a people.

“She used her expertise to bring succour, hope and encouragement to the hurting while instilling the virtues of patience, compassion, faith, hardwork, honesty and undying optimism, for which her memory will remain evergreen as she now rests in the bosom of our Saviour, “ the opposition lawmakers stated.

Also, in a video she shared on her verified Instagram page, fellow actress Patience Ozokwo said: “Oh Rachel, I can’t believe this. I thought it was one of those scams. If anyone had told me it was going to be so sudden, I would not have believed it.

“Rachel, we had discussions the last time we met when we were doing Chief Daddy (Part two). I believed this because I saw it on the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s page. No one even told me you were sick. I couldn’t even say sorry to my friend… My sister from another mother. All the plans we had together. God knows the heart.

“The heavens have done it’s worst. So sad, so heartrending. I’ll miss you so much.”

The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), a movement co-chaired by Olisa Agbakoba and Abduljeleel Tafawa Balewa, in a statement by Olawale Okunniyi, said the deceased was its national ambassador during her lifetime.

“She was a very committed Ambassador of the movement agenda to take back power to the masses of Nigeria and she was involved in the movement accords in some states of the federation and at the National level, which yielded results during the 2019 elections. Lady Racheal Oniga, a title chief of Ile Ife, installed by Oba Sijuwade Olubuse, lived and died as a voice of the voiceless.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.