Delta, Apple, Best Buy are some stocks that will benefit from consumer spending rebound, Cramer says

The corporate earnings season is under way, and .’s Jim Cramer thinks the early reports from major banks all have something in common: they indicate consumer spending could soon surge.

“I think we’re at an inflection point where consumer spending can truly ramp up and ramp to a totally unexpected positive level, especially with millions of parents getting their child tax credit [checks] just this week,” he said on “Mad Money.”

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates. Bank of America posted better-than-expected earnings, but it came up short on the revenue line.

“Americans are in fabulous financial shape right now, which means we’re gonna spend a lot of money when we climb out of our Covid foxholes,” he added. “Prepare your portfolio accordingly.”

Cramer named the following stocks as his picks to play a potential consumer spending boom:

  • Delta, down 22% from April highs
  • American Airlines, down 21% from March highs
  • American Express, down 1% from peak last week
  • Poshmark, down 27% from June highs
  • Brunswick, down 17% from May highs
  • Best Buy, down more than 14% from May highs
  • Costco, down 1% from Monday peak
  • Williams-Sonoma, down 17% from May highs
  • RH, down 7% from April highs
  • Apple, closed Wednesday at record
  • T-Mobile, closed Wednesday at record
  • Qualcomm, down 14% from January highs
  • Broadcom, down 3% from February highs
  • Skyworks Solutions, down 6% from April highs

Disclosure: Cramer’s charitable trust owns shares of Broadcom and Costco.

