delphos-celebrates-the-holiday

Jul. 3—LIMA — Jameson Ousley, an 8-year-old from Van Wert, was grinning ear to ear after catching a big catfish from the Miami Erie Canal at Stadium Park in Delphos on Saturday morning.

The fishing derby, sponsored by the Delphos Optimist Club, was the first activity for Delphos this 4th of July holiday weekend.

“We’ve had over 250 people that have been participating throughout this morning with about 150 kids out of that,” said Harry Tolhurst, Lieutenant Governor for zone 8 in Ohio and a Delphos Optimist Club member.

Last year the Optimist Club had to cancel the fishing derby due to the pandemic.

“We watch the kids and the kids are enjoying it and they’re having a good time. Parents are enjoying being outside with them,” Tolhurst said.

The boy and the girl with the largest fish each get a bicycle, donated by the Delphos Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“We also have prizes for second, third and fourth place winners,” Tolhurst said.

The Kiwanis Club of Delphos organizes the big weekend celebration.

Besides the fishing derby there was a gun raffle, duck races and plenty of food and entertainment.

On Sunday there’s a baseball tournament for the kids and a craft and vendor show.

“We have three different bands to provide free entertainment,” said Cindy Metzger, Kiwanis Club of Delphos treasurer. “At 10:10 p.m. is our big fireworks display — one of the biggest in the area.”

Metzger says they’re glad to have a full event this year.

“Our thought was we’re going to plan the full event until we can’t go any further. We were pretty capable last year of kind of pivoting at the last minute. With this pandemic, things changed on a dime. So we have learned to be very flexible and very fluid with our planning but we started planning full speed ahead until we know we could or could not proceed on,” Metzger said.

Metzger praised the community that came together to make this event happen.

“We asked the community to help support us with the fireworks display and they did not disappoint. We have huge community support and donations to help bring the fireworks to the event,” Metzger said.

