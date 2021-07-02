Dell’s G15 Ryzen Edition with an RTX 3060 is $1,078 for a limited time – The Verge

Right now, Dell’s G15 Ryzen Edition is perhaps the most affordable gaming laptop that has a powerful Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics chip inside (via Slickdeals). Those two components alone make today’s price of $1,078 an amazing deal (originally $1,459). Additionally, this laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD (both the RAM and storage are user-upgradeable). I can’t hide that I’m pretty excited about this deal, partially because I don’t know how much longer it will last.

If you’re interested in buying a gaming laptop that doesn’t cost too much but want one that has a respectable graphics card, consider this one. Its RTX 3060 supports up to 115W of total graphics power — the same power you’ll find in the much more expensive Alienware M15 R5 Ryzen Edition that currently sells for $1,372. With it, games like Red Redemption 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn ran faster than 60 frames per second on ultra graphics settings.



Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 over-ear, wireless headphones are discounted at Best Buy. Originally $349, they’re $200. We featured a similar deal recently that saw them at $10 cheaper, but this isn’t a bad deal if you have an eye out for headphones with great sound quality and a very effective noise cancellation effect.



Sony WH-1000XM3

The Master & Dynamic MW07 were a tough sell for their original $299 price back in late 2018, but Woot has them new for just $115. These aren’t the most capable truly wireless earphones you can buy in terms of features, but they have a unique look, a cozy fit, decent noise isolation, and sound quality that likely outpaces most competition at the $115 price range. They come in a shiny case that’s reminiscent of the backside of old iPods. Similarly, it’s prone to scratching and collecting fingerprints, but it looks distinguished, at least.