Dell XPS 13 laptops are unbelievably cheap today – Digital Trends

Did your work or school computer die? Are you looking for a solid replacement? Just want something more portable than your desktop? I could probably keep going with these questions, but the point is to keep an eye on the top Dell XPS deals, among others. It’s the perfect time to snag a great deal on a host of machines.

For example, right now Dell is having some unbelievable sales on its latest XPS 13 (2020) models. Depending on what specs you want, you can get Dell’s XPS 13 9305 Laptop with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7, for $150 to $200 off. You can read more about the deals and XPS models below.

2020 Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 – $800, was $950

Dell’s XPS 13 is one of the best laptops on the market, and the company is also one of the best laptop brands to buy from. This model features an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It has a 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge thin-bezel display running at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The super sleek and lightweight design, also gorgeous, is part of the deal. Additional hardware includes 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive. For wireless connectivity, you get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and Bluetooth 5.1. Usually $950, Dell has taken $150 off, which means you can grab it for $800 with free shipping and express delivery.

2020 Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 – $900, was $1,100

Digital Trends’ Dell XPS 13 9310 review gave the system glowing praise, particularly because of its improved performance thanks to the new 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Intel processors. The 9305 model on offer here boasts many of the same internals as the 9310 housed in a different, slightly older chassis. Of course, his review unit did contain many of the same specs as this model, albeit with double the RAM and double the storage space.

This slightly upgraded model features an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.7GHz. It has a 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge thin-bezel display running at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Additional hardware includes 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a 256GB solid-state drive, Killer WiFi 6 AX1650, and Bluetooth 5.1. Dell is offering up all of that for $200 off, normally $1,100, so you can get it for $900 with free shipping and express delivery.

More Dell laptop deals available now

Want to see what other laptop deals Dell has cooking? We rounded up all of the best offers below. Take a look.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























