Dell 4th of July sale — RTX 30-series gaming rigs from $849 – Tom’s Guide

Dell is celebrating Independence Day with a series of epic 4th of July sales on its gaming laptops. In particular, numerous RTX 30-series laptops are on sale with prices starting as low as $849. (Coupons are listed in each deal where applicable).
For instance, you can get the Alienware G15 Ryzen Laptop w/ RTX 3050 on sale for $849.99. That’s $329 off and the cheapest RTX 30-based system we’ve seen to date. The new RTX 3050 GPUs deliver ray-tracing (RT) and DLSS support to more mainstream laptops, particularly sub-$1,000 machines. Other RTX deals you can get include:
- shop all 4th of July gaming deals at Dell
Dell G15 Ryzen w/ RTX 3050: was $1,178 now $849 @ Dell
If you looking for the cheapest RTX 30-series laptop, the buck stops here. The G15 Ryzen features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics. View Deal
Alienware M15 Ryzen w/ RTX 3060: was $1,649 now $1,299 @ Dell
Thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop should be perfect for just about any type of casual gamer. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz LCD, Ryzen R7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. View Deal
Alienware M17 R4 w/ 3070: was $2,379 now $2,204 @ Dell
This configuration of the Alienware M17 R4 packs an RTX 3070 GPU under the hood. You also get a 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3070 8GB graphics. Use coupon “50OFF699” to drop its price to $2,204.99.View Deal
Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,879 now $2,302 @ Dell
This Alienware M15 R4 configuration packs the most storage of all the laptops currently on sale. It boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB RAID0 SSD with 512GB SSD, and RTX 3080 GPU. Use coupon “50OFF699” to drop its price to $2,302.99.View Deal
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. That means price checking against multiple retailers and searching high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, Bioreports, and Time Out New York.