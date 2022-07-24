delhi-reports-first-monkeypox-case,-india’s-fourth

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday reported its first case of Monkeypox. With this, the country’s

Monkeypox caseload

has risen to four.

According to official sources, the 34-year-old man who tested positive has no history of

foreign travel

. He had attended a stag party recently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, they added.

He was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said. “Contact tracing process has been initiated,” they added.

The previous three cases were reported from Kerala. While one of the them had returned from UAE, the other two had travelled from Dubai.

India’s first case of Monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a

global public health emergency

of international concern.

Monkeypox virus

is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

History of Monkeypox

A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine — the largest research to date.

Overall, 98% of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.

“This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination,” Tedros said earlier, citing concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.

– With agency inputs

