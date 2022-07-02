delhi-police-officer-admits-he-informed-media-incorrectly-about-mohammed-zubair’s-bail-plea

NEW DELHI: Senior Delhi Police officer KPS

Malhotra

on Saturday admitted to incorrectly informing the media that

AltNews

‘ co-founder

Mohammed Zubair

was sent to 14-day judicial custody over an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) had said earlier in the day that Zubair’s bail plea was rejected by a court here, and he was sent to judicial custody.

However, Zubair’s lawyer

Soutik Banerjee

said the court was yet to pronounce its order.

“It is extremely scandalous and it speaks of the status of rule of law in our country today. That even before the judicial magistrate has sat and pronounced the order police have leaked the order to the media,” he said.

Following the allegations, Malhotra admitted to informing reporters incorrectly about Zubair’s judicial custody.

“I had a word with my IO (investigating officer), I misheard it due to noise and inadvertently the message was posted in the broadcast,” he said.

Zubair was earlier booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC.

IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was also invoked against him later.

