Delhi, Kolkata most polluted cities globally by PM2.5, says study

NEW DELHI: Most global cities far exceed World Health Organisation’s (WHO) air pollution guidelines, posing serious health risks, with Delhi and Kolkata figuring as top two most polluted cities in terms of being exposed to hazardous fine particulate matter (PM2.5), said a new report released by the US-based Health Effects Institute (

HEI

) on Wednesday. Mumbai is 14th in the list in terms of being exposed to PM2.5 in 2019.

In terms of impact, Delhi and Kolkata reported 106 deaths and 99 deaths per lakh of population, respectively due to exposure to PM2.5 in 2019 while Beijing in China reported the highest 124 deaths per lakh of Population.

The report, ‘Air Quality and Health in Cities’ that used data from 2010 to 2019, underlined that India is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution during the period while the other two cities are in Indonesia. The Indian cities/towns include Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chunar, Mirzapur, Rampur, Bhadohi, Rewa,

Satna

and Gopalganj.

All these cities saw an increase of more than 30 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) during that decade. Data from satellites and ground monitoring, wherever available, were used for analysis.

The report analysed data of 7,239 cities across the globe and found that of the 50 cities with the most severe increase in PM2.5, 41 are in India and 9 are in Indonesia. On the other hand, of the 20 cities with the greatest decrease in PM2.5 pollution from 2010 to 2019, all are located in China.

“Delhi and Kolkata with the highest PM2.5 exposures ranking sixth and eighth for PM2.5 related disease burden (impact) respectively, need the most stringent time bound multi-sector action to meet the clean air benchmark,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, air pollution expret and executive director of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

She emphasised that the Indian cities also need to draw lesson from the fact that Beijing, despite lowering its PM2.5 exposures substantially, still has the highest PM2.5 related disease burden due to its baseline disease rates, and growing and ageing population that are the risk factors for growing populous cities.

The HEI’s report also highlights data gaps in low- and middle-income nations, a key aspect to understanding and addressing the health effects of air pollution. “Based on the 2022 WHO Air Quality Database, of the 20 cities with the steepest increases in PM2.5 exposures in our data, only two ( Satna and Varanasi in India) have an official monitoring station at ground level,” said the report.

According to the WHO’s Air Quality Database, only 117 nations currently have ground-level monitoring systems to track PM2.5, and only 74 nations are monitoring NO2 levels.

Inhalable PM2.5 is considered the most hazardous among all classical pollutants as it gets deposited in lungs through breathing and causes serious respiratory problems.

Besides analysing PM2.5, the HEI report also analysed city-wise data of other hazardous pollutant and found that Shanghai in China and Moscow in Russia figured as top two most polluted for being exposed to nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Roychowdhury noted that more developed cities who have controlled PM2.5 exposures are now in grip of NO2 problem from vehicles and industry. “Our cities therefore need to speed up multi sector and multi-pollutant action,” she said.

NO2 comes mainly from the burning of fuels often in older vehicles, power plants, industrial facilities, and residential cooking and heating.

The report found that global patterns for exposures to the two key air pollutants – PM2.5 and NO2 – are, however, strikingly different. “While exposures to PM2.5 pollution tend to be higher in cities located in low- and middle-income countries, exposure to nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, is high across cities in high-income as well as low- and middle-income countries,” it said.

