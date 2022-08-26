delhi-assembly-special-session:-kejriwal-takes-‘serial-killer’-dig-at-bjp,-says-saffron-party-murders-governments

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of toppling elected governments. “There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other,” he said referring to the mid-term fall of several opposition ruled governments.

Kejriwal has unleashed an all-out offensive against the BJP after his deputy Manish Sisodia was charged by the CBI in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Here is what the AAP chief said in his speech during the one-day special session of Delhi assembly:

The BJP has bought 277 MLAs till now and is using money collected through GST and hike in petrol, diesel prices to poach MLAs.

We’ve calculated that 277 MLAs have joined BJP. If they would’ve given Rs 20 crore to each MLA then they’ve bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. That’s why there’s inflation as they’re using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of common man.

The BJP has toppled several govts in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a government and BJP topples it.

BJP’s Gujarat fortress is under threat. ED and CBI raids aare being conducted on us due to upcoming Gujarat polls.

All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP government, ours is the most popular government. These forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They’ll fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls.

The raid at Manish Sisodia’s house continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found and no incriminating document was found. It was a false raid.

The AAP national convenor also said he will bring a confidence motion in the Delhi assembly to prove no party MLA has defected. “It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I’d like to bring a confidence motion in House to show people that not even one went away,that BJP’s Operation Lotus became ‘Operation Keechad’ here,” Kejriwal said.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday called a special session of the assembly amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure APP MLAs.

