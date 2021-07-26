Delegations from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, have arrived in Benin Republic to observe the court proceedings of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

“Yes, they have arrived,” Olubadan’s Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko said.

However, the identity of the delegation sent to observe the court proceedings had yet to be disclosed.

Olubadan said the delegation was sent to allay the fears of several people, including protesters who besieged his palace.

He said, “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

The first-class monarch also allayed public fears of a “repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814”.

According to Oba Adetunji, students of Nigerian history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.

