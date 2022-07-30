Delays escalate bullet train cost to Rs 1.6 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: The cost of the country’s first ‘high speed rail’, or

bullet train project

between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is likely to cross Rs 1.6 lakh crore excluding GST due to delay in its implementation, primarily on account of Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues. In the feasibility study in 2015, the estimated cost was pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

While sources said high increase in the cost is a foregone conclusion considering increased expenditure on land acquisition, rise in prices of cement, steel and other raw materials, the project implementation agency — National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) — maintained that the revised cost can be arrived at only “after the award of all the contracts and completion of land acquisition”.

The 508km project, launched in September 2017, had the initial deadline of 2022 end for its full operation. Official data shows that till now 100% land has been acquired only in Dadra and

Nagar Haveli

. While in Gujarat the land acquisition is around 98.9%, it’s barely 73% in Maharashtra. The Centre has been maintaining that delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra is the major contributor for slow progress in the project. Officials admitted that there had been some delay in land acquisition in Gujarat, but those issues had been tackled.

While taking a review of the progress of the project in Surat in June, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the cost of the project is expected to escalate in Maharashtra due to the delay in land acquisition and commencement of work in the state. The government has now set the 2026 deadline for operation of the first phase, which is only a 51km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat.

The government has not yet set any timeline for the entire stretch to become operational, though now it’s hopeful of speeding up the execution after the change of guard in Maharashtra.

In a written response to a Parliament question from BJP lawmaker Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday, the railway ministry said: “Phase-wise opening plan to be decided after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of contract packages and associated timelines. Delay in execution of project caused due to delay in land acquisition and contract finalisation in Maharashtra as well as Covid-19.”

The ministry also said that so far Rs 28,442 crore expenditure has been incurred in the project. On the status of land availability, the ministry said 90.5% of the 1,396 hectare required for the project has been acquired.

On the progress of bidding out of works, the NHSRCL said 100% contracts for civil, bridges, viaduct, stations and track for the entire alignment of 352km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been awarded. The bids for Maharashtra’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) station and 1km cut-and-cover tunnel have been invited.

