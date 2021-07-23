‘Defense Grid: The Awakening’ and ‘Verdun’ are free this week on EGS – NME

This week’s free Epic Games duo is tower defence title Defence Grid: The Awakening and wartime FPS Verdun.

The two games will be free to download and keep until July 29, replacing last week’s titles Obduction and Offworld Trading Company. The Epic Games Store gives away two titles almost every week, having given a total of 749 million free copies last year alone.

Defence Grid: The Awakening is a 2008 tower defence game from Hidden Path that encourages players to build fortifications in order to protect their base from waves of enemies.

The 2015 title Verdun is a WWI first-person shooter promising “merciless trench warfare”. The developers pride themselves on the accuracy and authenticity of the battlefield experience.

The founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney has recently commented on the upcoming Valve Steam Deck saying its creation is an “amazing move”.

Although he may be thrilled with Valve’s announcement, Sweeney notes that Epic Games has no plans of his own for a dedicated console.

When asked on Twitter why Epic Games doesn’t make their own Linux based OS, Sweeney answered “Valve has chosen to do this and it’s great work, but our princess is in another castle.”

Some of Sweeney’s tweets relating to the Steam Deck seem to imply that the Epic Games Store may be available on the console, despite the rivalry between the two storefronts.

The Steam Deck is a handheld console designed to allow owners to play their PC games on the move.

The Switch-like console brings significant hardware that should allow it to run “the latest AAA games” and will launch with users’ existing Steam libraries available.