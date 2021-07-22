defending-olympic-champion-brazil-defeats-germany-in-rematch-of-2016-men’s-football-final

(CNN) Defending Olympic champion Brazil defeated Germany on Thursday in what was a rematch of the 2016 Rio men’s football final.

Striker Richarlison scored a stunning first-half hat-trick as Brazil beat Germany 4-2 in their opening game of the 2020 Summer Games in Japan.

Brazil also got the better of Germany in the fixture five years ago on home soil, winning in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim gold medal.

Thursdays game was played at the International Stadium in Yokohama — the same venue where Brazil beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

Everton striker Richarlison’s hat-trick within the opening 30 minutes had Brazil well on its way to victory again, although second half goals from Nadiem Amiri and Ragnar Ache made it 3-2 and a nervy finish.