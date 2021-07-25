defending-champions-asante-kotoko-knocked-out-of-ghana-fa-cup

The Porcupine Warriors are unable to retain title in the cup competition after losing to Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko have been knocked out of the Ghana FA Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Following a 0-0 draw after extra-time, the Porcupines Warriors fell 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-final fixture at the Len Stadium in Obuasi.

Defender Wahab Adams was the unlucky man during the shoot-out.

Chelsea are through to the semi-finals where they will face off against Ashanti Gold for a place in the final against Hearts of Oak or Medeama.

Had Fabio Gama converted a 38th-minute penalty after Sarfo Taylor was fouled in the box, Kotoko could probably have won the game within regulation time.

The midfielder did make amends during the shoot-out, however, to score his kick, joining Patrick Asmah, Evans Adomako, Sarfo and Emmanuel Keyekeh.

For Chelsea, Stephen Anokye Badu, Collins Ameyaw, Henry Ainsu, captain Stephen Amankonah expertly converted to send their side into the last four.

In the next round, Bibires will square off against Ashanti Gold.

Kotoko, who recently narrowly lost out on the Ghana Premier League title to arch-rivals Hearts, will be unable to retain the FA Cup title won last season.

The Porcupine Warriors have also lost out on their last chance of playing continental football next season as the ultimate winners of the FA Cup will secure a ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Also, for the first time since 2015, the Kumasi-based outfit have ended their season without a trophy.

In the other quarter-final fixture on Sunday, Premier League side Medeama beat lower division outfit Attram De Visser 3-2 after extra-time to qualify for the next round.

Earlier on Saturday, Caleb Amankwah emerged the hero for Hearts as his extra-time free-kick ensured a 1-0 triumph over Elmina Sharks in a tie between two elite division sides.

Ashanti Gold, meanwhile, beat 4-2 for lower-tier fold Top Talent in their encounter on Saturday. Frank Akoto, Isaac Agyemang, Paul Asare and Amos Addai were on target for the Miners while the opposition’s consolations came from Kwadwo Amoako (own goal) and Obed Aboagye.