defections:-pdp-slams-apc-for-poaching-its-state-governors

The PDP seems not to be bothered by the recent defections of some of its governors to the ruling APC

The party said while the APC is focused on wooing its governors, the PDP will focus on wooing the electorates

PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus also assured that the defections won’t affect his party’s chances in 2023

FCT, Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, June 29 slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and the federal government for poaching PDP governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

According to the party, instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, the APC is focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

Prince Secondus says the PDP is confident of winning the 2023 elections despite the defections.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“They are going after our governors but we are going after the masses of this country. The governors have one vote but we are after the people, the masses, the people who are suffering under this government.

“The masses are solidly behind us, the masses are for the PDP and we stand here to state clearly that we shall form the new government come 2023 because of the masses and not because of the governors.”

Premium Times newspaper reports that Secondus stated that despite the defections of some PDP governors, the party was ready to return to power in 2023 by kicking the APC out.

He dismissed the possible impacts of the governors’ defection affecting the PDP in 2023, saying that Nigerians are tired of the APC.

Meanwhile, some youth groups within the PDP have called for the immediate sack of Secondus as the party’s leader.

The youths, under the aegis of South-South Youth bioreports, in a statement by its national chairman, James Efe Akpofure, urged the party’s leaders to stop the drift of decamping and address the negative situation in the party.

Akpofure said the mass exodus of party members to APC would not be experienced if the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) was doing well.

Similarly, the Concerned PDP League, also known as ‘PDP Watchdog,’ has demanded the resignation of some leaders of the party.

Specifically, they demanded the resignation of the chairman, Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin; national chairman, Uche Secondus, and other members of the NWC.

The allegation against the chieftains is that they are not providing strong opposition to the ruling APC.

