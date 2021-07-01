Home News Africa Defection: Zamfara Deputy Governor Refuses To Join APC With Matawalle
Defection: Zamfara Deputy Governor Refuses To Join APC With Matawalle

The Zamfara State Deputy  Governor Muhammad Gusau has refused to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his principal Governor Bello Matawalle defected to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Matawalle officially joined the APC on Tuesday and was welcomed to the party in a grand event held in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

However, in a press briefing on the same day, Gusau pledged his loyalty to Nigeria’s main opposition party and hinged his decision on counsel from his family and associates.

“After due consultation with my family, friends, and supporters, especially members of my party, the PDP, I have decided to remain in my political party, the PDP,” the deputy governor said as he recalled the legal tussle that gave himself and his principal the mandate to lead the northwestern state.

Although he claimed that the governor did not consult him before his defection to the APC, Gusau promised to work with his principal in addressing the numerous challenges facing the state.

“At no time have I been informed or consulted of any planned defection neither by my boss, the party nor anyone else for that matter,” he explained. “I have also not been invited either in my official or personal capacity for any planned defection.”

