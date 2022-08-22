deep-sea-mining-is-close-to-reality-despite-environmental-concerns

Updated Aug. 22, 2022 6:03 am ET | WSJ Pro

Companies could start mining the ocean floor for metals used to make electric-vehicle batteries within the next year, a development that could occur despite broad concerns about the environmental impact of deep-sea mining.

The International Seabed Authority, a United Nations observer organization that regulates deep-sea mining in international waters, is drawing up a final regulatory framework for deep-sea mining that all 168 members would need to agree to within the next 12 months. The U.S. isn’t a member of the ISA. With…