decomposing-body-of-nollywood-actor,-emma-buchi,-found-after-allegedly-being-killed-by-his-pa

Fast-rising Nollywood actor, Emma Buchi has reportedly been murdered in cold blood by his personal assistant, Sunny, in Asaba, Delta state capital.

The news of his sad demise was announced on Facebook by his friend, Melody Obia, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Melody, the decomposing corpse of the actor was found in his apartment recently and it’s alleged that he was killed by his PA who carted away all his belongings.

She shared pictures of the actor’s alleged killer and appealed to anyone with useful information about his whereabout to contact her, the actor’s family or the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

She wrote,

“This is my friend Prince Emma Buchi an Actor



He was allegedly murdered by this young boy Sunny who was his PA in Asaba



The boy was seen carrying all his properties even when he was nowhere to be found



Emma was found in his house dead after days while his body was decomposing in a now empty apartment



The boy was a meat seller at Bonny Street Umuahia, Abia state



He comes from Amuzukwu



Anyone with any useful information should please contact me or his family or our AGN guild



Please share and help us find him.”

