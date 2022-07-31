debris-from-china’s-rocket-booster-falls-to-earth

China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before.

Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit has fallen into the sea in the Philippines, according to the Chinese government.

Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere, the China Manned Space Agency reported on Saturday.

The agency said earlier the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.

The announcement gave no details of whether the remaining debris fell on land or sea, but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan.

There was no immediate word from the Philippine authorities about whether anyone on the ground was affected.

NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.

The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-tonne rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.

China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardise other satellites.

The July 24 launch of the Long March-5B, China’s most powerful rocket, carried the Wentian laboratory into orbit. It was attached on Monday to the Tianhe main module, where three astronauts live.

The remains of a separate cargo spacecraft that serviced the station fell into a predetermined area of the South Pacific after most of it burned up on re-entry, the government announced earlier.

China has poured billions of dollars into space flight and exploration as it seeks to build a programme that reflects its stature as a rising global power.