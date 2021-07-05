-
Associated Press
Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said.
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon run over after Briton retires injured against Ajla Tomljanovic
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon has ended in sad circumstances as she left the court with breathing difficulties which forced her to abandon her last 16 showdown. The 18-year-old already looked bound for defeat in straight sets as Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, a 28-year-old ranked 75th in the world, was in firm control. A medical issue became apparent around five minutes before the youngest Brit to play in the second week of Wimbledon since 1959 asked for the doctor. While the extent of the problem is
The Associated Press
Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract
The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft has put pen to paper. According to multiple reports, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract. Jacksonville will have to make a decision on the quarterback’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024. Lawrence’s slotted deal is worth $36.8 million with a $24.1 million [more]
NBC Sports EDGE
Top 25 NBA Free Agents
Jonas Nader takes an early look at the 25 best free agents for the 2021-22 offseason. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
The Telegraph
Roger Federer takes his place in Wimbledon quarter-final as he beats Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets
In this bandana battle, there was only ever one winner. How long a man just a month shy of his 40th birthday can carry on making such sartorial choices might ordinarily be questionable, but Roger Federer continues to do things convention suggests people his age should not. This was not Federer at his wonderfully fluid best – those days are probably gone – but it did not need to be. The relative ease with which he progressed to a 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 victory on Wimbledon’s last ever ‘Manic Monday’ sugge
The Associated Press
NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship
PHOENIX (AP) This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging – but motivated – Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig).