Deathloop will be focus of Sony’s next State of Play stream this week – Digital Trends

Sony is hosting another State of Play stream this Thursday, June 8. The presentation will focus on third-party and indie titles, including a nine-minute deep dive on Deathloop.

The State of Play streams are Sony’s equivalent of a Nintendo Direct. The company tends to run a presentation every month or two that’s mostly built around one upcoming release. Sony has previously hosted streams centered around Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West.

The stream kicks off at 2 p.m. PT on June 8 and will run for 30 minutes. Fans will be able to watch it on Sony’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Deathloop, an upcoming PlayStation exclusive by Arkane Studios, will get the spotlight this time. A blog post from Sony’s website confirms that we’ll see an extended gameplay sequence from the shooter that showcases both the stealth and all-out action components of the game. The Deathloop portion of the stream will be nine minutes long.

As for the rest of the stream, Sony says it’ll specifically focus on indies and third-party titles, but doesn’t specify which games we might see. Upcoming PlayStation releases that fit the bill include Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Solar Ash.

Those hoping to get information on some of Sony’s big, first-party releases should temper their expectations, though. The company says that the show will not feature news on the new PS VR, the recently delayed God of War sequel, or Horizon Forbidden West. The latter omission is somewhat surprising, as the game still doesn’t have a release date, despite the fact that it’s scheduled to launch this holiday season.

