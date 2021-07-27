Home NEWS Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states
NEWSNews Africa

Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
death-toll-rises-to-479-as-cholera-spreads-to-18-more-states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, said a total of 479 people have been killed in the current outbreak of Cholera in the country.

The health agency made the disclosure in it latest situation report.

According to the report, a total of 19,305 suspected cases have been recorded since January 2021.

NCDC also noted in the report that the disease has spread to 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

The states were listed as Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Benue and Kaduna.

Others include, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara and the FCT.

“As at July 11, 2021, a total of 19,305 suspected cases including 479 deaths (CFR 2.5%) have been reported from 18 states and FCT since the beginning of 2021.”

“Of the reported cases since the beginning of the year, 11.0% are aged 5 – 14 years. Of all suspected cases, 52% are males and 48% are females,” the report read.

Fresh cholera outbreak kills 7 in FCT

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tension As Okada Riders Protest Alleged Shooting Of...

Buhari govt vs Nnamdi Kanu: UK offers assistance...

China dresses down the US; and climate’s ‘hammer’...

New evidence shows Trump appointees’ political interference with...

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer: There’s something strange in the...

Meteor lights up night sky across five states

5 ways to get your kids to wear...

Olympians’ tattoos are out in full force in...

The Trump wing just keeps sinking deeper into...

John Stamos wants to tell you about the...

Leave a Reply