Death toll rises to 479 as Cholera spreads to 18 more states – bioreports Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, said a total of 479 people have been killed in the current outbreak of Cholera in the country.

The health agency made the disclosure in it latest situation report.

According to the report, a total of 19,305 suspected cases have been recorded since January 2021.

NCDC also noted in the report that the disease has spread to 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

The states were listed as Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Benue and Kaduna.

Others include, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara and the FCT.

“As at July 11, 2021, a total of 19,305 suspected cases including 479 deaths (CFR 2.5%) have been reported from 18 states and FCT since the beginning of 2021.”

“Of the reported cases since the beginning of the year, 11.0% are aged 5 – 14 years. Of all suspected cases, 52% are males and 48% are females,” the report read.

