death-toll-rises-to-16-in-miami-area-apartment-collapse

During a press conference on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the death toll in the Surfside, Fla., apartment collapse had increased overnight to 16 people.

Video Transcript

DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: Day seven. Our USAR teams have worked through the night as they have every single night to make headway through the rubble, and I want to thank them once again for their tremendous, tremendous effort. The world is watching their bravery, putting themselves in harm’s way to find people in the rubble.

The weather has continued unfortunately inclement, causing definitely some challenges, but they have continued. They have persisted. The operation is moving forward. We pray for their safety on this mission.

We’ve now recovered four additional victims. The number of deceased is at 16. 12 next-of-kin notifications have been completed. That is four families still waiting to hear.

Please join me in continuing to pray for those who’ve lost their lives in this unthinkable tragedy and all of their families who are grieving, and all of those who are still waiting and waiting and waiting for news.