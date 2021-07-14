Crews work in the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Crews have recovered the body of another victim in Surfside, bringing the death toll from the Champlain Towers South collapse to 97, officials said Wednesday evening.

Of those 97 victims, 90 have been identified and next of kin have been notified for 88.

Eight remain potentially unaccounted for.

The latest victim to be identified Wednesday is Luis F. Barth Tobar, 51. His body was recovered on Saturday.

#UPDATE 81: We have identified an additional victim that sadly and unexpectedly lost his life in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/qXp80IKm88 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 14, 2021

Crews have now removed over 22 million pounds of debris and concrete since the June 24 collapse.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said identifying victims has become increasingly challenging in recent days.

“At this step in the recovery process, we’re relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office,” she said. “It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time. Although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time.”