death-toll-in-florida-condo-collapse-rises-to-32-as-rescue-teams-search-the-rubble-through-wind-and-rain

A still from a video shows first responders working at the site of the collapsed Florida condo amid inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Four additional bodies were recovered from the pile of debris of the collapsed Miami-area condo tower.

Search-and-rescue crews worked overnight through the rain and wind from approaching Tropical Storm Elsa.

The discoveries bring the confirmed death toll in the June 24 disaster to 32, authorities said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Four additional bodies were recovered from the pile of debris at the site of the collapsed Florida condo tower as search-and-rescue crews worked overnight through the rain and wind from approaching Tropical Storm Elsa, officials said Tuesday.

The discoveries bring the confirmed death toll in the June 24 disaster at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside to 32, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing.

There are 113 “reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for,” she added.

Cava noted that out of those 113, “only around 70 of those are people we have been able to confirm were in fact in the building at the time of the collapse.”

Search-and-rescue operations continued throughout the night at the site of the catastrophe with teams briefly pausing their mission at around 1 a.m. due to lightning.

It is legally required for the crews to stop work for 30 minutes if there is a lightning strike withing 2.5 miles of the site, according to Cava.

“Active search-and-rescue continued throughout the night and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions,” Cava said, adding, “Through the rain and wind they continue searching.”

Officials expect occasional wind gusts and showers throughout Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa nears closer to the Sunshine State.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett explained, “The wind is hampering the large cranes moving very heavy debris. That’s a challenge that they’re attempting to work around right now.”

Read the original article on Insider