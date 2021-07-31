Death of NYSC members – UniUyo declares one-week mourning

The University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has declared a seven-day mourning for the prospective National Youths Service Corp members who died in a motor accident along Kwali Abaji road on their way to Katsina State.

The victims, who were graduates of both the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic and the University of Uyo, included Upere Innocent Peter and Akpan Victor Joseph, graduates of Mass Communication, with Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic; Asuquo Miracle Effiong, graduate of Psychology; Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, graduate of Sociology and Anthropology and Ezuruike Coleman Chikwado graduate of History And International Studies all of the University of Uyo.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the University, Aniediabasi Udofia and sent to our correspondent on Friday, the University explained that the week-long mourning started Thursday July, 29 to Wednesday, August 4, 2021, adding that flags in all the campuses would be flown at half-mast.

The statement in parts, ” the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo has declared Thursday July 29- Wednesday August 04,2021, for the mourning and ordered the University flags in all the campuses to be flown at half-mast.

“This is to inform the University community that the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo has declined seven days of mourning for the UNIUYO graduates who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in the course of their deployment for the NYSC in Katsina.

“The seven days of mourning start from Thursday July 29, to Wednesday August 04,2021. All University flags in all the campuses are to be flown at half-mast, while the staff and students and other stakeholders are enjoined to identify with the University in these trying moments of the painful demise of our budding youths who were on national assignment.”