death-of-fort-worth-teen,-originally-thought-to-be-killed-by-father,-ruled-suicide

A May 15 shooting Fort Worth police first thought to be a murder-suicide was found by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to be a double suicide.

The Star-Telegram received copies of the autopsy reports June 21.

Police on May 16 said, based on the preliminary investigation, they believed Michael Goss, 40, killed himself after he shot and killed his son Angel Goss, 17, and shot and wounded a woman who police have not identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said in autopsy reports that the investigation, including recorded audio from the incident, and autopsies indicate that both Angel Goss and Michael Goss killed themselves.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition that night and no updates on her condition have been released by police.

Family members of Melody Goss, the recently divorced ex-wife of Michael Goss, said Melody Goss was the other victim. She was on life support until the week of June 20.

Her parents said she survived the removal of a breathing tube and is undergoing rehabilitation. The family declined to share exact details about Melody Goss’ condition but said she “has a very long, hard road ahead of her for recovery.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Melody Goss as she goes through recovery.

Police arrived at a home in the 3300 block of North Harding Street sometime around midnight May 15 to find Angel Goss in critical condition with a gunshot to the head and Michael Goss dead, also with a gunshot to the head.

Angel Goss died in the hospital the morning of May 16, according to the medical examiner’s office. A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for funeral expenses, listing Veronica Goss as the beneficiary.

Family members of Angel Goss said they don’t understand the suicide ruling and haven’t received any explanations as to how that was determined. One family member said she wants answers as to what happened that night and how investigators could determine suicide as the manner of death.

Toxicology reports show that Angel Goss did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system but that Michael Goss tested positive for alcohol, above the legal limit to drive at .16%, and cocaine.

Police have declined to comment on how the autopsy results change their theory of events, saying they don’t release information about suicides. The Star-Telegram has filed an open records request for the offense report in the case, which may shed light on new police theories on what happened, but police have sent the request to the Texas Attorney General’s Office requesting to withhold the records.