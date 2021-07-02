Death Note Creators’ New Anime, Platinum End, Releases First Trailer – CBR – Comic Book Resources

A new trailer has been released for Platinum End, the new anime from the creators of Death Note and the director of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

New details and a trailer have been released for the anime adaptation of Platinum End, the brand new series from Death Note creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata.

As reported by Anime News Network, Platinum End‘s official website was updated with a new trailer and new information about the upcoming series. The first half of Platinum End will be directed by Hideya Takahashi, who previously worked on anime such as Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and Pokemon Origins, while the second part of the series will be directed by Kazuchika Kise, who served as a key animator on Ghost in the Shell and the Rebuild of Evangelion series. The anime is being produced by Production IG’s sister studio, Signal.MD, which also produced 2017’s Napping Princess.

Platinum End tells the story of Mirai Kakehashi, a young man who is saved from abusive foster parents by a literal guardian angel named Nasse. Nasse gives Mirai access to its supernatural powers, and tells him that he is now enrolled in a competition with 13 other candidates, who have also been given guardian angels and similar abilities, to determine which of them is worthy of becoming the new God of the world. Mirai sets out to stop the other candidates without losing his own sense of justice and morals in the process.

The anime is scheduled to premiere in Japan this fall and will air in one uninterrupted 24 episode season. The original Platinum End manga by Ohba and Obata was first published in 2015 and concluded its serialization in early 2021. An English localization of the manga was published by VIZ Media in 2016, while details regarding an English release of the anime have yet to be announced.

